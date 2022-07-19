BlackHat Market Capitalization Tops $787,184.19 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $787,184.19 and $86,361.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally."

