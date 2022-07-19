BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.7% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.