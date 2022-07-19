BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BRIG stock opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.81. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 164 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 202 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £39.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,275.00.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
