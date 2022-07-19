BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 155.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $250,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

