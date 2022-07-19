Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Blackstone Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:BX traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. 132,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 176,431 shares worth $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

