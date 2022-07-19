Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $245,937.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,608.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $1,700,978.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 34,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $245,937.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,608.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,227 shares of company stock worth $2,310,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

