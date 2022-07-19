Blockpass (PASS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $220,618.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

