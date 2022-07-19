Blockport (BPT) One Day Volume Reaches $31,678.00

Blockport (BPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Blockport coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,185.14 or 1.00035112 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Blockport
Blockport (BPT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Blockport
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.