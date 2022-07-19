Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 165 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

WMT stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

