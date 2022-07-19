BMO Capital Markets Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $148.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.21. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

