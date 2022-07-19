BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $461.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $461.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.72. 159,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,371. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.16. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

