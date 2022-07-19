BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Lowered to €62.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Exane BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($60.61) to €63.00 ($63.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($62.63) to €61.00 ($61.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($62.93) to €64.30 ($64.95) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($70.71) to €72.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 638,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,902. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

