BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 15.00% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $45,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 140,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,229,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BKAG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. 39,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

