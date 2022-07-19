BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Bought by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 11.99% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 51,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BKIE traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $76.43.

