Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Up to $60.78

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.78, but opened at $63.81. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 5,719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

