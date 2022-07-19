Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BOLIF opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.