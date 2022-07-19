BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 29.0% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in BorgWarner by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 198,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

