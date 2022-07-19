Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given a $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given a $70.00 target price by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 905,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

