BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.41.
Shares of BP stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
