BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

