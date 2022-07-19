Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,397 shares of company stock worth $5,547,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 2,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,983. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

