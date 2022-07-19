Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Down 2%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.15 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 7,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 723,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Braze Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $250,505.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,605.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,397 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,645 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

