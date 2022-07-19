BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 906,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
