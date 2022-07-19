BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 906,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

BRC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

