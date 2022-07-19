Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $28.19.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
