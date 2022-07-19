Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.