British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.67.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 229,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,652. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.