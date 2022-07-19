Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Broadwind Price Performance
NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
