Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 175,338 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

