Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT at $47.24

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.24.

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.35) to €42.00 ($42.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($52.53) to €54.20 ($54.75) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Edenred in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edenred from €51.00 ($51.52) to €52.00 ($52.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Price Performance

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Edenred Dividend Announcement

About Edenred

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

(Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.