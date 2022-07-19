Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT at $47.24

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.24.
EDNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Edenred from €35.00 ($35.35) to €42.00 ($42.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($52.53) to €54.20 ($54.75) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Edenred in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edenred from €51.00 ($51.52) to €52.00 ($52.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Edenred Price Performance
Shares of Edenred stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Edenred has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.
About Edenred
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
