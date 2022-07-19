Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price at $82.17

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEMTF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($90.91) to €70.00 ($70.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

