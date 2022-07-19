Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target at $4.10

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Stephens cut shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
OncoCyte Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
