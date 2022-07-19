Brokerages Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) PT at $9.08

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth about $9,750,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

Zhihu Company Profile

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $994.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.71. Zhihu has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.