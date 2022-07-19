BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.18. 15,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

