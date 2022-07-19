BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 249 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $8.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,710. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.38.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

