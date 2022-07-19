BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,176,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after buying an additional 128,085 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 214,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 13,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

