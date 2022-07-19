BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $802,000 Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 233,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PBW traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.