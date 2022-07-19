BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.