BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,281. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

