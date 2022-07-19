BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,366,771. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

