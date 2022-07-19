BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,637. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.