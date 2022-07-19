BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 22,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

