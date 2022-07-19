Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -453.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

