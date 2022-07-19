Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -453.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
