Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops One Day Volume of $42,784.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $85,513.97 and approximately $42,784.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00323250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.