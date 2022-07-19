Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops One Day Volume of $42,784.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $85,513.97 and approximately $42,784.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00323250 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
