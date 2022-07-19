Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,140.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $32.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $40.34.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

