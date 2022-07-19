Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,140.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $32.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $40.34.
