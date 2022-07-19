Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Burberry Group in a research report issued on Sunday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURBY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.09) to GBX 1,736 ($20.75) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.50) to GBX 2,142 ($25.61) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.43) to GBX 2,070 ($24.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,713.39.

Burberry Group Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

