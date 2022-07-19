Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,100 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,030. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.05. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

