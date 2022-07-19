Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,100 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
BYRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,030. The company has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.05. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
