Bytom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,761,463,931 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,658,575 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

