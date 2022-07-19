Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of CZR stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.