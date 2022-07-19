Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228,474 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,976. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

