Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.83 and last traded at $51.28. Approximately 3,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.
CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
