Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.83 and last traded at $51.28. Approximately 3,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

