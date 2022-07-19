Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,593,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CXBMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 291,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,988. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

