Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.56 Per Share

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Calnex Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at GBX 141.69 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £124.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2,833.80. Calnex Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.30.

Insider Transactions at Calnex Solutions

In related news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,738.19). In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.90), for a total value of £1,590,000 ($1,900,777.05). Also, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,738.19).

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions Limited designs, produces, and markets test and measurement solutions for telecommunication sectors worldwide. It offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing up to 100GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation that enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

