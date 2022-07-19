Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

